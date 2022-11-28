Oil edges lower with China unrest rippling through world markets1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 06:38 AM IST
Nationwide protests against harsh COVID restrictions in China have added further pressure on the already stressed global crude market
Oil edged lower as unrest in China hurt risk appetite and the demand outlook, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.