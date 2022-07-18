Oil edges up as traders weigh Mideast supply after Joe Biden’s trip

Crude has slumped since mid-June as concerns about a potential recession ripped through commodity markets, eroding the gains that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the drop has been a boost for the US administration, Biden remains eager to get the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to add supplies to bring prices down further and help quell inflation. OPEC and its allies including Russia next meet on Aug. 3 after members agreed to revive the crude supplies that were halted during the coronavirus pandemic.