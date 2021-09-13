Oil extends advance as US supply is slow to return after Ida

West Texas Intermediate added 0.6% in early Asian trading after rallying 2.3% on Friday, pushing the U.S. benchmark to a slight gain for the week. More than two weeks since Hurricane Ida slammed into the key producing region, almost half of crude output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has yet to be restarted, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}