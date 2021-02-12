Oil extends drop below $58 after IEA cuts 2021 demand forecast

Oil slipped below $58 a barrel after the International Energy Agency cut its demand forecast for this year and as one technical indicator signaled a recent rally may be overdone.

Futures in New York extended declines for a second session on Friday after surging more than 12% in the longest run of gains in two years. The IEA said the re-balancing of the global oil market remains fragile as the pandemic continues to limit travel and economic activity. While the recent rally pushed prices to the highest level in a year, it also sent crude’s 14-day Relative Strength Index firmly into overbought territory.

Oil is still set to eke out a second weekly gain, with the rebound from the depths of the Covid-19 outbreak accelerating this year after Saudi Arabia pledged to deepen output cuts. Prompt timespreads have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, helping to unwind bloated stockpiles held in onshore tanks and offshore on ships that swelled during the pandemic.

“It was a long, uninterrupted rally that had to take a breather," said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights. “The next leg up in prices may need reassurance that OPEC+ do not proceed to open the spigots from April."

The IEA cut its forecast for world oil consumption in 2021 by 200,000 barrels a day, according to a report released on Thursday. The agency also boosted its projection for supplies outside the OPEC cartel by 400,000 barrels a day as a price recovery spurs investment.

The longer term market outlook is more positive, however. The IEA predicted a rapid stock draw during the second half, while OPEC estimated stronger global demand over the same period. The cartel increased its forecast for the amount of crude it will need to supply in 2021 by 340,000 barrels a day on weaker output from rival producers, according to a separate report.

