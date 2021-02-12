Oil extends drop below $58 after IEA cuts 2021 demand forecast

Futures in New York extended declines for a second session on Friday after surging more than 12% in the longest run of gains in two years. The IEA said the re-balancing of the global oil market remains fragile as the pandemic continues to limit travel and economic activity. While the recent rally pushed prices to the highest level in a year, it also sent crude’s 14-day Relative Strength Index firmly into overbought territory.

