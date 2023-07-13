Oil extends gains on softer US inflation as Brent hovers above $80/bbl; OPEC upbeat on 2024 demand growth4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Oil prices have now rallied by around 12 per cent in two weeks, primarily in response to supply cuts from top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Oil extended gains on July13 with global oil benchmark Brent hovering above $80 per barrel after softer US inflation data implied rate-hike cycle could be nearing an end in the world's biggest economy. Markets expect one more interest rate rise before the rate-hiking cycle peaks. Higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
