Oil extends gains on weaker US dollar, IEA demand upgrade; Brent shoots over 3% to $77/bbl
The world oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, December 14, extending the previous session's gains, boosted by a weaker dollar and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its oil demand forecast for next year. The world oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, the IEA said in its monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for US and lower oil prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started