Oil extends gains over cautious trading on lower US crude stocks; Brent near $80/bbl2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Crude oil import of Asia’s major crude oil consumers, India and China, recorded an all-time high in the month of June. India's crude oil imports from Russia was nearly 2 million barrels per day, while China’s imports from Russia were 2.56 million bpd in the same period.
Oil prices edged higher on July 20 on lower US crude inventories and firm buying from China, but a weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious. China's economic recovery following its end to COVID-19 curbs has fallen short of expectations. The country's oil imports year-on-year surged by nearly half in June, but at the same time stock levels rose to near an all-time high.
