Oil prices edged higher on July 20 on lower US crude inventories and firm buying from China, but a weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious. China's economic recovery following its end to COVID-19 curbs has fallen short of expectations. The country's oil imports year-on-year surged by nearly half in June, but at the same time stock levels rose to near an all-time high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}