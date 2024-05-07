Oil extends losses after easing supply concerns counter Middle East risk premium; Brent at $82/bbl
Last week, Brent and WTI had their steepest weekly losses in three months as weak US jobs data fueled hopes for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve
International crude oil prices steadied on Tuesday, May 7, as easing supply concerns and signs of weakening demand countered fears of escalation in the Middle East. Traders largely looked past escalating tensions in the Middle East, where the Israeli military seized control of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt and its tanks pushed into the southern Gazan town of Rafah, as mediators struggled to secure a ceasefire agreement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started