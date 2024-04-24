Oil prices were moderately lower on Wednesday, April 24, as worries over conflict in the Middle East eased and business activity in the world's largest oil consumer slowed down, however, a fall in US crude oil inventories put a floor on the losses. Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 per barrel ever since the geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $88.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $82.98. That reversed some of Brent's gains earlier in the week, buoyed by a weaker US dollar. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures last traded 0.49 per cent lower at ₹6,894 per barrel on the multi commodity exchange (MCX).

MORE TO COME

