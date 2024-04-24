Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tensions, slower US biz activity; Brent steady at $88/bbl
Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 a barrel as geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease
Oil prices were moderately lower on Wednesday, April 24, as worries over conflict in the Middle East eased and business activity in the world's largest oil consumer slowed down, however, a fall in US crude oil inventories put a floor on the losses. Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 per barrel ever since the geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease.
