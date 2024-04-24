Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.50 2.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.25 1.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 290.00 1.75%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.85 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.85 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tensions, slower US biz activity; Brent steady at $88/bbl
BackBack

Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tensions, slower US biz activity; Brent steady at $88/bbl

Nikita Prasad

Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 a barrel as geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease

Cheap crude oil imports from Russia aided the rise in margins Premium
Cheap crude oil imports from Russia aided the rise in margins

Oil prices were moderately lower on Wednesday, April 24, as worries over conflict in the Middle East eased and business activity in the world's largest oil consumer slowed down, however, a fall in US crude oil inventories put a floor on the losses. Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 per barrel ever since the geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $88.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $82.98. That reversed some of Brent's gains earlier in the week, buoyed by a weaker US dollar. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures last traded 0.49 per cent lower at 6,894 per barrel on the multi commodity exchange (MCX).

 

 

 

MORE TO COME

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Apr 2024, 10:28 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue