Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tensions, slower US biz activity; Brent steady at $88/bbl

Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tensions, slower US biz activity; Brent steady at $88/bbl

Nikita Prasad

Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 a barrel as geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease

Cheap crude oil imports from Russia aided the rise in margins

Oil prices were moderately lower on Wednesday, April 24, as worries over conflict in the Middle East eased and business activity in the world's largest oil consumer slowed down, however, a fall in US crude oil inventories put a floor on the losses. Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs above $90 per barrel ever since the geopolitical risks in the Middle East began to ease.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $88.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $82.98. That reversed some of Brent's gains earlier in the week, buoyed by a weaker US dollar. Coming to domestic prices, crude oil futures last traded 0.49 per cent lower at 6,894 per barrel on the multi commodity exchange (MCX).

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.