Oil falls 1% on higher US crude output, Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks; Brent dips to $87/bbl
With high US crude output, Brent crude futures for June, which expire on Tuesday, were last down 60 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $87.8 per barrel
Oil prices extended losses and fell one per cent on Tuesday, April 30, on the back of rising US crude production, as well as discussions of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today vowed to go ahead with a long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started