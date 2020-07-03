Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil falls below $43 on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas (REUTERS)
A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas (REUTERS)

Oil falls below $43 on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain

2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 04:10 PM IST Jane Chung and Alex Lawler , Reuters

  • As daily coronavirus cases rose to 55,000 mark in the U.S., oil prices plummets to $43 per barrel
  • While the OPEC oil production fell to abysmal levels in decades, Brent crude was down by 51 cents

Oil fell below $43 a barrel on Friday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases raised concern that fuel demand growth could stall, although crude was still headed for a weekly gain on lower supply and wider signs of economic recovery.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. The rise in cases suggested U.S. jobs growth, which jumped in June, could suffer a setback.

"If this trend continues, oil demand in the region is at risk," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 1.2%, at $42.63 a barrel by 0923 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 56 cents, or 1.4%, to $40.09.

"The fragile U.S. economic rebound is at risk of being undone by the latest surge in new infections," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker.

Both benchmarks rose more than 2% on Thursday, buoyed by strong U.S. June jobs figures and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Brent is still on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%.

Signs of economic recovery, and a drop in supply after a record supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have helped Brent more than double from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April.

Boosting recovery hopes, a private survey showed on Friday that China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June.

OPEC oil production fell to its lowest in decades in June [OPEC/O] and Russian production has dropped to near its OPEC+ target.

The bankruptcy filing of U.S. shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy also supported prices by raising expectations production will decline, JBC Energy said in a report.

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the United States heads into the July 4 holiday weekend.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Aramco assures India as global oil prices spike.

Aramco assures India as global oil prices spike post drone attacks

17 Sep 2019
Representative image (AP)

Recovery in rural sector may not help India to recover pandemic losses: Report

2 min read . 02 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout