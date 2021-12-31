Oil falls, may trend higher in 2022
- Oil is lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns
Oil is lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns, says CMC Markets. However, CMC expects oil prices to rise in 2022 once lockdowns due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cease or become less frequent as the winter ends. Front-month Brent and WTI are both 0.8% lower, at $78.89/bbl and $76.34/bbl, respectively.
