Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Oil falls, may trend higher in 2022

Oil falls, may trend higher in 2022

CMC expects oil prices to rise in 2022 once lockdowns due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cease or become less frequent as the winter ends.
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Yongchang Chin, The Wall Street Journal

  • Oil is lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil is lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns, says CMC Markets. However, CMC expects oil prices to rise in 2022 once lockdowns due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cease or become less frequent as the winter ends. Front-month Brent and WTI are both 0.8% lower, at $78.89/bbl and $76.34/bbl, respectively. 

Oil is lower in the Asian session, with volatile price movements in the final sessions of the year likely attributable to Covid-19 concerns, says CMC Markets. However, CMC expects oil prices to rise in 2022 once lockdowns due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cease or become less frequent as the winter ends. Front-month Brent and WTI are both 0.8% lower, at $78.89/bbl and $76.34/bbl, respectively. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!