Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil falls more than $2 after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output

Oil falls more than $2 after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output

Premium
Oil falls more than $2 after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output
2 min read . 06:26 PM IST Noah Browning, Reuters

Oil was down $2.54, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel by 1235 GMT after OPEC+ producers agree to raise output. US oil was down $2.64, or 3.6%, at $69.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks recorded their largest declines since early April

LONDON : Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.

Brent crude was down $2.54, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel by 1235 GMT. U.S. oil was down $2.64, or 3.6%, at $69.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks recorded their largest declines since early April.

Brent crude was down $2.54, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel by 1235 GMT. U.S. oil was down $2.64, or 3.6%, at $69.17 a barrel. Both benchmarks recorded their largest declines since early April.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

OPEC+ ministers agreed on Sunday to increase oil supply from August to cool prices that this month hit their highest level in more than two years as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia also agreed new production shares from May 2022.

"Longer-term, free and additional production capacities from OPEC+ countries are the key reason why we see oil moving lower again," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"We remain confident that the oil market is in the final phase of its upcycle."

Goldman Sachs, however, said it remained bullish on the outlook for oil and the agreement was in line with its view that producers "should focus on maintaining a tight physical market all the while guiding for higher future capacity and disincentivising competing investments."

But PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga sounded a note of caution on the pace of the expected recovery of demand from the pandemic.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Australia seeks to block China with stake in pacific mo ...

Premium

Bill Ackman drops SPAC plan for Universal Music deal

Premium

Tax-increase talk prompts wealthy to splurge on muni bonds

Premium

Biden administration to blame hackers tied to China for ...

"The global COVID situation is turning dire again and it understandably makes investors wary although it must be stressed that restrictions are being eased in other parts of the world."

OPEC+ last year cut output by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) as the pandemic hollowed out demand, prompting a collapse in prices with U.S. oil futures prices at one point falling into negative territory.

OPEC+ producers have gradually eased their output curbs, which now stand at around 5.8 million bpd.

To overcome internal divisions, OPEC+ agreed new production quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!