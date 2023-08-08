Oil prices fell by more than 1.5 per cent on August 8 after data showed that China's imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in another sign of a sluggish post-COVID rebound for the world's largest oil importer. In India, fuel consumption slipped to a 10-month low in July, government data showed on Tuesday, as the monsoon rains restricted mobility. India is the third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Brent crude futures were down $1.41, or about 1.7%, at $83.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.46, or about 1.8 per cent, at $80.71. WTI fell by $2 earlier in the session.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.75 per cent at ₹6,755 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,629 and ₹6,805 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,806 per barrel.

China's July oil imports were down 18.8 per cent from the previous month to the lowest daily rate since January, but still up 17 per cent from a year earlier. Overall, China's imports contracted by 12.4 per cent in July, far steeper than the expected five per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5 per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5 per cent tipped by economists.

