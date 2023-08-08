Oil falls over 1.5% after weak data from Asian refiners offsets tightening supply; WTI briefly slips below $80/bbl-mark1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.75 per cent at ₹6,755 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,629 and ₹6,805 per bbl during the session so far,
Oil prices fell by more than 1.5 per cent on August 8 after data showed that China's imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in another sign of a sluggish post-COVID rebound for the world's largest oil importer. In India, fuel consumption slipped to a 10-month low in July, government data showed on Tuesday, as the monsoon rains restricted mobility. India is the third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started