Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil falls over 1.5% after weak data from Asian refiners offsets tightening supply; WTI briefly slips below $80/bbl-mark

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:33 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.75 per cent at 6,755 per bbl, having swung between 6,629 and 6,805 per bbl during the session so far,

An oil platform seen at Maracaibo lake in Cabimas, Venezuela, (AP Photo/Ana Maria Otero-File)

Oil prices fell by more than 1.5 per cent on August 8 after data showed that China's imports and exports fell much more than expected in July in another sign of a sluggish post-COVID rebound for the world's largest oil importer. In India, fuel consumption slipped to a 10-month low in July, government data showed on Tuesday, as the monsoon rains restricted mobility. India is the third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Brent crude futures were down $1.41, or about 1.7%, at $83.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.46, or about 1.8 per cent, at $80.71. WTI fell by $2 earlier in the session.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.75 per cent at 6,755 per bbl, having swung between 6,629 and 6,805 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,806 per barrel.

China's July oil imports were down 18.8 per cent from the previous month to the lowest daily rate since January, but still up 17 per cent from a year earlier. Overall, China's imports contracted by 12.4 per cent in July, far steeper than the expected five per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5 per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5 per cent tipped by economists.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 09:33 PM IST
