Oil trades near one-month low over demand concerns despite Iran-Israel war; Brent at $89/bbl
Analysts do not expect Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel to prompt dramatic US sanctions on Iran's oil exports, despite Janet Yellen's remarks.
Oil prices slipped more than $1 on Wednesday, April 17, as US commercial inventories rose, while weaker economic data from China and dampened prospects of interest rate cuts stoked worries about the global demand. Analysts do not expect Iran's unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel to prompt dramatic US sanctions on Iran's oil exports, despite Janet Yellen's remarks.
