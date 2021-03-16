Oil futures curve at risk of more weakness as demand wanes

Refiners in Asia, America’s largest buyer of domestic crude, will start planned work at crude processing plants next month. This along with high stockpiles in China will reduce the Far East’s intake of oil. Meanwhile, some U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are still recovering from February’s arctic blast. The lack of demand, both local and abroad, along with a pick-up in shale drilling activity since the freeze in February has led U.S. crude inventories to pile up by nearly 40 million barrels over the last three weeks to the highest since late last year.