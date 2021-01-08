Oil gains to near $55 on Saudi cuts and democratic sweep

Crude has surged more than 40% since the end of October thanks to a series of vaccine breakthroughs, even as the virus led to more lockdowns. A weakening dollar has also helped boost the appeal of raw materials like oil that are priced in the currency. Annual commodity index rebalancing may provide another tailwind when it gets underway on Friday, with as much as $9 billion of oil contracts possibly being bought over the five days of activity that start Friday, according to Citigroup Inc.