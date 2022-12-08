Oil gives up the year's gains, closing at 2022 low2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 07:53 AM IST
The price of oil fell to its lowest level this year on Wednesday, forfeiting all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades.