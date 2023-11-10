Oil headed for third weekly decline on global demand concerns; Brent ticks higher to $81/bbl
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a November 17 expiry, was last trading higher by 1.22 per cent at ₹6,450 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,330 and ₹6,472 per bbl during the session so far.
Oil prices rose on Friday but are set to fall for a third week amid signs of slowing demand and as market attention turns to a key meeting of OPEC and its allies this month which will determine the group's next move on production.
