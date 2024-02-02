Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since early November despite gain on OPEC+ decision; Brent at $78/bbl
Crude oil is headed for the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war.
Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, February 2, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decision to keep its production policy unchanged, but the benchmarks remained on track for weekly losses on China demand growth fears. Oil is headed towards the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war in what could be a crucial step toward ending the conflict.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started