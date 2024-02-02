Hello User
Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since early November despite gain on OPEC+ decision; Brent at $78/bbl

Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since early November despite gain on OPEC+ decision; Brent at $78/bbl

Livemint

  • Crude oil is headed for the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war.

The Brent benchmark had approached $85 a barrel earlier this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, February 2, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decision to keep its production policy unchanged, but the benchmarks remained on track for weekly losses on China demand growth fears. Oil is headed towards the biggest weekly loss since early November as negotiations advance for an agreement to pause the Israel-Hamas war in what could be a crucial step toward ending the conflict.

Brent crude futures were up 27 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $78.97 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $74.05. The Brent benchmark had approached $85 a barrel in Monday trading.

West Texas Intermediate traded in a narrow range around $74 a barrel, putting it on track for a weekly drop of about five per cent. Talks on a ceasefire and hostage release are still in the early stages, according to a report by Bloomberg.

MORE TO COME

