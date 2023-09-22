Oil prices edged lower on Friday, September 22, as a hawkish stance from the US central bank spurred fears of slowing demand, outweighing supply concerns stemming from Russia's fuel export ban.

Brent futures were down 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $92.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.41 a barrel. For the week, both benchmarks were set for a decline exceeding 1 per cent. In the previous three weeks, they rose more than 10 per cent on concerns about tight supply, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading flat at ₹7,483 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,420 and ₹7,580 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹7,483 per barrel.

