Oil heads for weekly decline on demand concerns amid tight supply; Brent retreats to $92/bbl1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:38 PM IST
For the week, oil benchmarks Brent and US WTI were set for a decline exceeding 1 per cent. In the previous three weeks, they rose more than 10 per cent on concerns about tight supply.
Oil prices edged lower on Friday, September 22, as a hawkish stance from the US central bank spurred fears of slowing demand, outweighing supply concerns stemming from Russia's fuel export ban.
