comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil heads for weekly decline on demand concerns amid tight supply; Brent retreats to $92/bbl
Back

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, September 22, as a hawkish stance from the US central bank spurred fears of slowing demand, outweighing supply concerns stemming from Russia's fuel export ban.

Brent futures were down 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $92.95 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.41 a barrel. For the week, both benchmarks were set for a decline exceeding 1 per cent. In the previous three weeks, they rose more than 10 per cent on concerns about tight supply, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading flat at 7,483 per bbl, having swung between 7,420 and 7,580 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 7,483 per barrel.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 10:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App