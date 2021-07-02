Oil is poised for a weekly advance as infighting within OPEC+ delayed a much-anticipated decision on boosting output, risking an inflationary spike in prices.

Futures in New York slipped on Friday but are up 1.2% for the week. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies were locked in a tense diplomatic standoff after the group failed to reach a final agreement on Thursday. The UAE is willing to accept unchanged output if no new deal can be reached, a delegate said. That would squeeze an already tight market.

“Demand is continuously outstripping supply, even if you do get the gradual increase, demand will come on a lot faster, a lot stronger than they can raise output," said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago.

Oil jumped more than 10% last month with the summer driving season boosting demand for U.S. crude and gasoline. The OPEC+ alliance has thus far taken a more gradual approach to returning shuttered supplies and calls for more output have increased in frequency. The world’s third-biggest oil consumer, India, raised concerns about price pressures with the nation expecting fuel consumption to return to pre-virus levels by the end of this year.

The OPEC+ disagreement centers on how the group measures its production cuts, with the United Arab Emirates refusing to back a deal to raise output unless the baseline for its own curbs is increased, according to delegate.

“In old-style OPEC, the worst thing that could happen was that someone would insist on talking about relative quotas and want changes," said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “This looks like the OPEC+ equivalent."

The dramatic turn of events at OPEC+ leaves the market in limbo and tarnishes the cartel’s carefully reconstructed reputation after last year’s brutal Saudi-Russian price war.

The UAE’s production cuts are measured from a starting point in 2018, which set its maximum capacity at 3.168 million barrels a day. But expansion projects have since raised that number to close to 4 million barrels. Reflecting that new capacity in its baseline could allow it to pump hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of extra crude.

