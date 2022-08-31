Oil heads for worst losing run since 2020 on slowdown concerns1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:20 AM IST
Affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US Fed rate hikes, this month has marked the third straight monthly decline in oil prices
Oil headed for a third straight monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on prospects for slower global growth as central banks jack up interest rates and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.