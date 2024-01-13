Oil hits 2024 high-mark as tankers avoid Red Sea after air strikes; Brent settles at $78/bbl
For the week, Brent was down 0.5 per cent and WTI 1.1 per cent lower. Earlier in the week, sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia
Oil prices rose one per cent in the previous session as an increasing number of oil tankers diverted course from the Red Sea following overnight air and sea strikes by the US and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen after attacks on shipping by the Iran-backed group.
