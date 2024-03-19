Oil hits 4-month high after Ukraine's drone attack on Russian refinery, OPEC cuts; Brent at $87/bbl
The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery was up 33 cents at $87.22 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices were up 31 cents at $82.47.
International crude oil prices again hit a four month-high mark on Tuesday, March 19, after breaking above range-bound trading last week, but gains were limited by the prospect of rising exports from Russia as Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure curb domestic refining activity.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started