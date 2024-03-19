Active Stocks
Oil hits 4-month high after Ukraine's drone attack on Russian refinery, OPEC cuts; Brent at $87/bbl

Livemint , Written By Nikita Prasad

The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery was up 33 cents at $87.22 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices were up 31 cents at $82.47.

Crude oil is on an uptrend after Ukraine's drone attack on Russia. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Crude oil is on an uptrend after Ukraine's drone attack on Russia. (Image: Pixabay)

International crude oil prices again hit a four month-high mark on Tuesday, March 19, after breaking above range-bound trading last week, but gains were limited by the prospect of rising exports from Russia as Ukrainian attacks on oil infrastructure curb domestic refining activity.

The Brent crude oil futures contract was up 33 cents at $87.22 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices were up 31 cents at $82.47. The WTI April contract, which expires on Wednesday, was up 31 cents at $83.03, according to news agency Reuters. Both benchmarks hit highs not reached since early November, buoyed by lower crude exports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq along with signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the US.

What's fuelling crude oil prices?

 

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 10:23 PM IST
