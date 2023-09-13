Oil hits multi-month high as supply cuts fuels rally, Brent above $92/bbl; Where are prices headed?1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Front-month Brent futures contracts traded as high as $4.90 a barrel above those for delivery six months further out, the widest spread since November
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, September 13, hitting a 10-month high, as a surprise build in US crude inventories did not dampen expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of the year.
