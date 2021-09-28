Oil hits three-year high as natural-gas crunch spills into crude market

“Oil’s move is really to do with the global energy crunch coming out of the gas power market," said Norbert Rücker, head of economics at Swiss private bank Julius Baer. “This is now spilling over into the oil market because of the expectation that this energy scarcity means we’re going to use oil for spillover demand." In some power plants, oil can be used to generate electricity when gas prices surge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}