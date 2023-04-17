Oil holds above $80 per barrel on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Brent crude futures nudged 6 cents higher to $86.37 a barrel by 0350 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.56 a barrel, up 4 cents.
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged up slightly on Monday, supported by OPEC+'s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×