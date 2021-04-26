Oil holds gains near $62 with investors assessing demand outlook

Oil holds gains near $62 with investors assessing demand outlook1 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Oil’s robust start to the year faltered in mid-March as some regions started to see a virus resurgence, although prices are still up almost 30% in 2021
Oil was steady at the open of trading in Asia as investors assessed the outlook for demand ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting later this week.
Futures in New York traded near $62 a barrel after rising 1.2% on Friday, the most in more than a week. While the US and China are recovering strongly from the pandemic, the market is facing near-term headwinds from a virus flare-up in India. That could pose a problem for the OPEC+ alliance, which have agreed to start adding more supply from May.
Despite additional barrels set to hit the market next month, global benchmark Brent crude is firming in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling tightening supply. OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its meeting on Wednesday.
Another wildcard is the prospect of more crude flows from Iran as the nation seeks to revive a nuclear deal and free itself of US sanctions, but talks are ongoing and progress on a solution remains uncertain.
The prompt timespread for Brent was 68 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 40 cents at the start of April.
Signs of strain on India’s oil refiners are starting to emerge. Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. has cut processing rates, while Indian Oil Corp. has so far failed to issue an expected tender to purchase West African crude.
