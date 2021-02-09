Oil holds near pre-virus high after rallying on tighter market

Oil holds near pre-virus high after rallying on tighter market1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 07:01 AM IST
Futures in New York traded near $58 a barrel after climbing 11% over the past six sessions as prices extended a robust recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic
Oil was steady near the highest level in more than a year after rallying on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving.
Futures in New York traded near $58 a barrel after climbing 11% over the past six sessions as prices extended a robust recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trafigura Group sees oil moving even higher as refiners increase processing to meet higher product demand amid tight crude supplies.
While the rally has recently gained momentum, one technical indicator is signaling oil is overbought and due for a correction, and top traders Vitol SA and Gunvor Group Ltd. have expressed caution about the surge in prices.
Oil’s surge since the end of October has been underpinned by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs and a more recent pledge by Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts. Stockpiles across regions including China have started to drain, while prompt timespreads are firming in a bullish structure indicating shrinking supplies.
Brent’s prompt timespread was 29 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday -- a bullish structure where near-dated prices are more expensive than later dated-ones. That compares with a 7-cent contango at the start of the year.
