Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil holds near pre-virus high after rallying on tighter market
Oil’s surge since the end of October has been underpinned by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs and a more recent pledge by Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts.

Oil holds near pre-virus high after rallying on tighter market

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Bloomberg

Futures in New York traded near $58 a barrel after climbing 11% over the past six sessions as prices extended a robust recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic

Oil was steady near the highest level in more than a year after rallying on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving.

Oil was steady near the highest level in more than a year after rallying on signs the global market is tightening and demand is improving.

Futures in New York traded near $58 a barrel after climbing 11% over the past six sessions as prices extended a robust recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trafigura Group sees oil moving even higher as refiners increase processing to meet higher product demand amid tight crude supplies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Futures in New York traded near $58 a barrel after climbing 11% over the past six sessions as prices extended a robust recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. Trafigura Group sees oil moving even higher as refiners increase processing to meet higher product demand amid tight crude supplies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

While the rally has recently gained momentum, one technical indicator is signaling oil is overbought and due for a correction, and top traders Vitol SA and Gunvor Group Ltd. have expressed caution about the surge in prices.

Oil’s surge since the end of October has been underpinned by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs and a more recent pledge by Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts. Stockpiles across regions including China have started to drain, while prompt timespreads are firming in a bullish structure indicating shrinking supplies.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 29 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday -- a bullish structure where near-dated prices are more expensive than later dated-ones. That compares with a 7-cent contango at the start of the year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.