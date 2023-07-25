comScore
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil hovers near 3-month highs as tighter supplies, China stimulus pledge lifts sentiment; Brent at $82/bbl
Back

Oil hovers near 3-month highs as tighter supplies, China stimulus pledge lifts sentiment; Brent at $82/bbl

 1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

The crude benchmarks have already chalked up four weekly gains in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

An oil platform seen at Maracaibo lake in Cabimas, Venezuela, (AP Photo/Ana Maria Otero-File)Premium
An oil platform seen at Maracaibo lake in Cabimas, Venezuela, (AP Photo/Ana Maria Otero-File)

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed.

Brent futures were down nine cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $82.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $78.67.

 Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.25 per cent at 6,445 per bbl, having swung between 6,416 and 6,475 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,461 per barrel.

The crude benchmarks have already chalked up four weekly gains in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

Earlier-loading Brent contracts are selling above later loadings, a price structure known as backwardation indicating traders see tight supply, with the six-month spread near a two-and-a-half month high.

"On the supply side, whilst remote for now, risks are growing following Russia’s escalation and bombing of Ukrainian port infrastructure along the Danube River," ING said in a note saying attacks on grains assets could spill into energy markets.

"The market is starting to become a little nervous over a potential supply disruption."

In China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up economic policy support. In the euro zone, business activity shrank more than expected in July, a survey showed.

In the United States, business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, a closely watched survey showed, but falling input prices and slower hiring indicate the Federal Reserve could be making progress on its bid to reduce inflation. Markets anticipate 25-basis-point rate hikes from both the Fed and the European Central Bank this week.

U.S. industry data on inventories is expected at around 2030 GMT. Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2 million barrels in the week to July 21. 

Sending a bearish signal, a 110,000 barrel-per-day unit at the huge U.S. refinery in Baton Rouge will be shut for up to four weeks, sources said.

 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout