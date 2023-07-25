Oil hovers near 3-month highs as tighter supplies, China stimulus pledge lifts sentiment; Brent at $82/bbl1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST
The crude benchmarks have already chalked up four weekly gains in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.
Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hovering near three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world's second-biggest economy lifted sentiment, while weaker Western economic data weighed.
