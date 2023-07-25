Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.25 per cent at ₹6,445 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,416 and ₹6,475 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,461 per barrel.

