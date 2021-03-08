Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil jumps above $70 after Saudi Arabian crude terminal attacked

Oil jumps above $70 after Saudi Arabian crude terminal attacked

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Thursday
1 min read . 05:19 AM IST Bloomberg

Oil climbed last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to maintain output steady in April, accelerating a rally this year that has seen prices surge more than 35%

Oil surged above $70 a barrel in early Asian trading after Saudi Arabia said an energy facility was attacked, with prices extending gains after OPEC+ last week said it would keep production steady.

Oil surged above $70 a barrel in early Asian trading after Saudi Arabia said an energy facility was attacked, with prices extending gains after OPEC+ last week said it would keep production steady.

Futures in London jumped as much as 2.6% after rising 4.9% last week. The kingdom said a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal in the country’s Gulf coast was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. Output appeared to be unaffected after the barrage of missiles and drones were intercepted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Futures in London jumped as much as 2.6% after rising 4.9% last week. The kingdom said a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal in the country’s Gulf coast was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. Output appeared to be unaffected after the barrage of missiles and drones were intercepted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

Oil climbed last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to maintain output steady in April, accelerating a rally this year that has seen prices surge more than 35%. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.

The attacks are the most serious against the Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.