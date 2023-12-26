Oil jumps over 2% to hit 1-month high on Red Sea attacks, US rate cut hopes; Brent over $80/bbl
The rally added to last week's gains of about 3 per cent after Houthi attacks on ships disrupted global shipping and trade while the Israel-Hamas conflict shows no sign of easing.
Oil jumped over two per cent on Tuesday, December 26, to the highest in almost a month, supported by Middle East strife and investor optimism that the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, boosting global economic growth and fuel demand.
