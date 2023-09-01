Oil jumps to 7-month high-level on tighter supply; Brent scores $88/bbl, WTI gains 6.5% this week1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend a voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut into October, prolonging supply curbs by OPEC+ to support the rise in oil prices.
Oil prices continued its gaining streak and opened the first session of September by scoring a seven month-high-mark -the highest in over half a year and were on track to snap a two-week losing streak, buoyed by expectations of tightening supplies.
