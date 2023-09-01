Oil prices continued its gaining streak and opened the first session of September by scoring a seven month-high-mark -the highest in over half a year and were on track to snap a two-week losing streak, buoyed by expectations of tightening supplies.

Saudi Arabia is widely expected to extend a voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut into October, prolonging supply curbs engineered by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known collectively as OPEC , to support the rise in oil prices.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, has already agreed with OPEC partners to cut oil exports next month, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.4 per cent, at $88.08 a barrel. Earlier it gained to a session high of $88.42 a barrel, the highest since January 27. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) had risen $1.39, roughly 1.7 per cent, to $85.02. It rose earlier to $85.39, the highest since November 17. Brent is up about 4.2 per cent this week while WTI has advanced by 6.5 per cent, according to news agency Reuters.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a September 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 2.55 per cent at ₹7,046 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,910 and ₹7054 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,871 per barrel.

