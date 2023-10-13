Oil leaps over $3 after US sanctions Russian tankers, wraps volatile week on Israel-Hamas war; Brent up $89/bbl
Despite fluctuations through the week in both crude benchmarks, Brent was set for a weekly gain of 5.4 per cent. its highest such increase since April.
Oil prices leapt more than $3 on Friday, October 13, with the benchmark Brent on track for its highest weekly gain since April, after the US tightened its sanctions program against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started