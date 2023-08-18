Oil likely to snap 7-week winning streak as China's economic woes counters tighter supply; Brent drops to $84/bbl2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Brent futures rose by about 18 per cent and West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) by more than 20 per cent in the seven weeks ended August 11, according to Reuters.
Oil prices are on track to settle lower this week following seven straight week of gains, as China's economic slowdown - including the latest property crisis, eclipsed signs of a tighter supply. The seven-week upswing in prices, boosted by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), was the longest streak for both benchmarks this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started