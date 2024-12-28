Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil logs weekly gain in holiday-thinned trade on low US crude stock, China stimulus outlook; Brent sits at $74/bbl

Oil logs weekly gain in holiday-thinned trade on low US crude stock, China stimulus outlook; Brent sits at $74/bbl

Nikita Prasad

  • Oil logs weekly gain in holiday-thinned trade on low US crude stock, China stimulus outlook; Brent sits at $74/bbl

A pump jack in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Oil steadied following its biggest one-day jump in almost a year as fears that Israel may decide to strike Iranian crude facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage kept the market on edge. Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Friday and recorded a weekly gain in low trading volume ahead of year-end, buoyed by a larger-than-expected drawdown from U.S. crude inventories last week.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $74.17 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $70.60 per barrel.

On a weekly basis, both Brent and WTI crude gained about 1.4%.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 20 as refiners ramped up activity and the holiday season boosted fuel demand, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.9 million-barrel drawdown, whereas figures from the American Petroleum Institute released earlier in the week estimated a 3.2 million-barrel draw

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
