Oil market faces ‘considerable uncertainties,’ OPEC warns3 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:02 PM IST
Cartel keeps its forecast for economic growth and oil demand largely unchanged
Cartel keeps its forecast for economic growth and oil demand largely unchanged
OPEC left its forecast for global oil supply and demand largely unchanged Monday, as it warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports made the outlook for energy markets highly uncertain.