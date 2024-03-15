Oil market oversupplied with record-high US output, Brent seen at $87-$92 for 2024: ShareKhan's Mohammed Imran
Research analyst Imran from ShareKhan experts Brent crude to average between $87-$92 per barrel for 2024. Oil prices are weaker due to an oversupply in markets as US output is more than any other nation, said Imran.
International crude oil prices have largely softened since the Israel-Hamas price shock phased off in late 2023 and the volatility in market continues till now (March'24), despite the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending supply cut of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) till mid-2024. Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of one million bpd in June, leaving its output at around nine million bpd, much below its capacity of 12 million bpd.
