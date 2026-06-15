Oil markets fell sharply on Monday as traders unwound geopolitical risk premiums tied to the West Asia conflict, after reports of a US-Iran peace deal prompted expectations of easing disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran peace deal eases oil risk premium, supply risks persist
SummaryOil markets declined on US–Iran peace signals as traders unwound geopolitical risk premiums, though supply constraints and infrastructure damage are expected to limit any near-term recovery in output.
Oil markets fell sharply on Monday as traders unwound geopolitical risk premiums tied to the West Asia conflict, after reports of a US-Iran peace deal prompted expectations of easing disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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