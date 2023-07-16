Oil Markets update: Libya's oilfields resume production, but global prices remain high2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Petroleum & Natural Gas regulatory board believes, India should establish storage facilities for natural gas to promote cleaner fuel and hedge against price volatility. Oil prices declined but recorded a third consecutive weekly gain due to supply disruptions and expected increased crude demand.
Various factors such as domestic and global macroeconomic data, the trend in global stock markets, the progress of monsoon, the movement of the rupee against the dollar, and crude oil prices play a significant role in determining the direction of the stock exchanges.
