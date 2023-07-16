A.K. Jain, the chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, said that, “India should establish storage facilities for natural gas to promote the use of cleaner fuel within the country. This move would also serve as a hedge against global price volatility. Jain emphasized the importance of having natural gas storage capabilities that enable suppliers to accumulate stocks during periods of low prices. This would not only ensure a stable supply but also cater to the rising demand from industries."