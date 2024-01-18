‘Oil markets well supplied’, says IEA as it raises 2024 global demand forecast; projects lower than OPEC
This is IEA's third consecutive upward revision in as many months but was below OPEC's 2.25 million bpd projection.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has again raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2024. However, its projection remains lower than the expectations set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The IEA also said the market looked well supplied because of strong growth outside the producer group.
